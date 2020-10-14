Corrine B. Niklaus, age 58 of Lakeville, passed away October 5, 2020 surrounded by her family. Corrine was born in Madison, WI and spent her schools years in Eagan and Burnsville, MN. She played on the high school basketball, softball and soccer varsity teams. She loved playing sports year-round. Corrine continued to play on softball teams for years to come and continued to enjoy life with a broad core group of friends. Corrine attended Winona State University and graduated with a double major in Computer Science and Math. After Corrine graduated she began working for Kavouras, which through acquisitions became DTN. Corrine worked for the same company for 35 years, she started as a programmer and recently the Senior Manager of Global Support. Her focus was always on the customers and her colleagues, working to make the experience better for all. She would even go as far as to have a colleague paged at a college football game with 80,000 fans in attendance to help her solve a customer problem. She was fearless. Corrine loved to travel, loved the beach and always found the beauty in the ocean’s life beyond the surface while snorkeling. Corrine had the great fortune to visit numerous Caribbean islands, and innumerable countries around the world traveling with groups of friends and work colleagues. She seemed to always find a way to make those around her laugh, her joy was contagious. Corrine participated in the Twin Cities Race for the Cure (Susan G Komen Minnesota) since it’s inception and continued to participate for 27 years. Corrine was a donor supporter for the first twenty years and a breast cancer survivor for following seven years. She walked with her Mother every year as a team, no matter what the situation they made this a priority. Corrine was even highlighted on the news one year for spending Mother’s Day with her Mom doing the walk every year and never imagining she would need to use the resources one day. Corrine’s faith gave her strength. She found joy and peace attending Hosanna Church. Corrine loved to care for the children in the nursery to allow their parents to attend services. Corrine also found it in her heart to travel to Haiti and Cuba to work with the locals and complete missionary work for the children. Corrine was loved by many and her spirit will be missed by all that had the opportunity to know her. We will always remember Corrine’s priorities in life; faith, family, friends and fun. Preceded in death by her grandparents, William C. and Myrtle Koch and Frank J. and Evelyn V. Niklaus. Survived by her parents, JoAnn and Wallace Niklaus; siblings, Barry (Karmen) Niklaus and Dianne (Christopher) McSweeney; also by other loving family and friends. A celebration of life service will be scheduled for the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Race for the Cure, KTIS (Corrine’s favorite radio station) or N.C. Little Hospice (who provided a peaceful, comfortable experience for her) would be appreciated. A celebration of life service will be scheduled for the summer of 2021. Condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723
