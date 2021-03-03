Connie Jean Grant

Grant, Connie Jean 66, of Rosemount passed away February 21, 2021. She was born to Charlotte & Marvin Erickson, November 13, 1954 in Farmington. Connie graduated from Farmington High School and was married to Teddy Grant on October 18, 1975. They raised their four children in Rosemount. Connie is survived by her husband Teddy, children Bridgette, Chad, Chris, & Autumn, and grandchildren. Memorial service will be held Saturday, March 20th, 2021 at White Funeral Home in Farmington at 2 pm with visitation one hour prior. White Funeral Home Farmington 651-463-7374 Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
