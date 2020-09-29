Cole Haugen, age 34, was born in 1986 in Northfield, Minnesota. Following a long struggle with depression and addiction, he died on September 25, 2020 in St. Paul. Cole is survived by his mom, Sherry Dilley; stepdad, Robert Lund; brother and sister, Trent and Kia Haugen; grandparents, Jim and Jackie Dilley and Vivian Haugen; as well as many cousins, aunts, and uncles plus many friends from different parts of his life. Preceded in death by his father, Bill Haugen; his grandma, Margaret Dilley and his cousin, Nathan Wierschem. Cole graduated from the School of Environmental Studies in Eagan and from Inver Hills Community College. He played several sports when he was young but especially enjoyed ski jumping with the Minneapolis Ski Club. Cole is known to be a trusting generous spirit who loved nature, travel and adventures as well as art, music and comedy. He also loved his family and his friends. He tried very hard to get well so he could lead a normal life but was sadly unable to do so. In keeping with his love of nature, he will have a green cremation. There will be a celebration of his life available online via the Simple Traditions by Bradshaw website on Friday, October 9 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the National Alliance for Mental Health and Substance Abuse Recovery (NAMHSAR) or a charity of your choice.
