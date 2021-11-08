Clement M. Becker

Becker, Clement M., age 101 of Farmington, passed away peacefully with family at his side on November 5, 2021.
Clem proudly served his country in the US Army during WWII.
Clem is preceded in death by his loving wife of 72 years, Imelda; daughter, Pauline; son, James; daughter-in-law, Barb, and siblings, Herbert (Dorothy), Agnes (Edwin) Roehrick, Donald (Janet), Scholastica (Phillip) Benjamin, Lorraine (Edward) Schema and George (Donna) Becker.
He is survived by his sons, Mark (Margie), Marlin (Andrea), Randy (Cindy), and daughter, Lynette Becker Lenz; 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great granddaughter, also by many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM Tuesday November 16, 2021 at the Church of St. Michael, 22120 Denmark Ave., Farmington with a gathering of family and friends starting at 10 AM. Lunch immediately following Mass at St. Michael's. Interment, St Matthias Church Cemetery, Hampton.
