Clairene Mary Meyer

Clairene M. Meyer, age 94 of Apple Valley, MN, formerly from Sturgeon Lake, MN and Farmington, MN, died peacefully on November 23, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Verlyn “Vern” Meyer and son Larry J. Meyer. Clairene is survived by her daughter, Marcia (Don) Gamer; grandchildren Robyn Dencklau, Wendy Dencklau, and Rusty (Nicole) Dencklau; great-grandchildren Courtney Dencklau, Kyle Haeg, Max Dencklau and Emma Dencklau; great-great grandson Drake. Born on March 24, 1926 in Ashton, IA, Clairene was a loving wife, a caring Mother, and the best Grandma one could ask for. Over her lifetime, she had several jobs. Her last from which she retired was Imperial Plastics in Lakeville where she made many life long friends. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date, but she will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. She will be missed by all.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.