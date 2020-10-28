Claire E. Shinn of Lakeville, MN age 22 passed away unexpectedly on October 23rd. Survived by parents Scott and Teresa; sisters, Maddy Walker (Jake), Emmy Shinn (fiancé Jamie); and many loving family and friends. Visitation from 9:30-11am followed by memorial service 11am at Hosanna Church Lakeville on Tuesday, November 3rd. White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723 www.whitefuneralhomes.com
