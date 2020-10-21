Cinthia Suzanne Adams Ellis passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, at the University of Minnesota Fairview Hospital in Minneapolis. Funeral is Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, 11:00 a.m, at Zion UCC, in Le Sueur, MN. Visitation is Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, 4:00 p.m. ~ 8:00 p.m. Kolden Funeral Home, Le Sueur, MN, also 1 hour prior to service at church. Burial, later time, Mound Cemetery, Le Sueur, MN. Cindy was born on November 17, 1975, to Duane Adams and Becki (Adams) Schmitz in St. Peter, MN. Cindy grew up on a farm outside of Le Sueur, and graduated from Le Sueur-Henderson High School in 1994. She graduated from Cornell College in Mt. Vernon, IA in 1998 and went on to earn her Masters degree in Philanthropic Studies at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis. Cindy’s generous spirit and love of helping others was reflected in her work. From 1999-2006, Cindy worked for the Central Indiana Community Foundation, and later when they moved to Minnesota, she served as the Director of Development for the Minnesota Medical Foundation from 2006-2008. In her personal life, she was an active fundraiser for cystic fibrosis research and support. Cindy’s courage and determination while living with cystic fibrosis herself was an inspiration to everyone who knew her as she made the most out of every day. In 2014 she underwent a lung transplant that gave her six more years with her family and friends. Cindy was a devoted wife, mother, sister, granddaughter, aunt and friend. While living in Indianapolis, she met her husband, Aaron Ellis, and they were married on May 10, 2003, at Friedens United Church of Christ where they were active members. In 2008, Cindy and Aaron were blessed with their long-awaited daughter Lillie who made their family complete. She is survived by her husband Aaron, daughter Lillie and family dog, Hank, of Farmington, MN; parents Duane Adams of Le Sueur and Becki (Ronnie) Schmitz of Belle Plaine, MN; sister Bridget (Eric) Backman of Morris, MN; father and mother-in-law Larry and June Ellis of New Palestine, IN; sister-in-law Angela (Matt) Schultz of Needham, IN; and much-adored nieces and nephews Mark and Kurt Schultz of Needham, IN and Paige, Natalie, Anna, Bethany and Jack Backman of Morris, MN. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Ferdinand and Ruth Adams of Le Sueur, and Arnold and LaDonna Brummund of Mankato. The family would like to make a donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and also establish a scholarship in Cindy’s memory. www.koldenfuneralhome.com
