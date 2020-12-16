Christian LeRoy “Roy” Grubb, age 77 of Apple Valley, MN passed away Dec. 7, 2020, due to a battle with Covid pneumonia. Preceded in death by parents and two sisters. Roy was the original owner of Apple Valley Jewelers, and a United States Navy Vietnam War Veteran. Survived by wife of 54 years, Judy (Tix); daughter, Laurie Zimmer (Aaron); granddaughters, Shayla Hoheisel (Seth), Amber Hoheisel (Cooper); great grandchildren, Bennett and Aliya; Brothers, Preston (Diana), Lowell (Barb); Sister, Michelle (Duke); and many other relatives and friends. He was a true Patriot, Loving husband, Father, Grandpa, Great Gpa and friend. Interment at Fort Snelling will be immediate family only, due to the pandemic. Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Apple Valley 952-432-2001
