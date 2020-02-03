Cheryl was born 9/2/1956 in St. Paul Minnesota and passed away peacefully at home with her son 1/22/2020 How do you capture the essence of a life Besides the cursory daughter, mother, and wife Born in the middle as Cheryl Ann Hanes Five older five younger, but she was the brains Even though young she felt she was in charge Early training for her career by and large But work was left at work she lived her days Like a director of her life like so many plays So daughter, director, and boss add mother She loved her kids like no other Fiercely loyal though she birthed three She took on others there were many Grand kids she raised add nephews and nieces She doted on them and loved them to pieces And though we don't know all of the reasons Her last name changed like Minnesota seasons Hanes to Taylor then Haglund to Mann Sometimes it was hard to understand How she lost all these great guys It was always tough to say those goodbyes As for flaws like all they were there Her bent pinky and loud laugh her quick little stare But Cheryl was the kind of kind That had a soft heart and a super sharp mind She would support you come hell or high water In death proceeded by her dad, grandson, husband, and daughter We celebrate her life and mourn her death Know she welcomed the angels with her last breath Though we feel the weight of her loss Rest assured as a believer she knelt at the cross And though for the times we lost we grieve Her soul is within us and will never leave Funeral Service will be held at Celebration Church in Lakeville Friday, February 7th at Noon with a reception to follow until 3.
Cheryl Ann Mann
In Loving memory
To plant a tree in memory of Cheryl Mann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.