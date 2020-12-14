Charlotte Gretchen Roberts (Greene)

Charlotte (Greene) Roberts, age 85, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 9, 2020. Charlotte was born on Nov. 26, 1935 in Minneapolis to Henry and Gretchen Greene. She married Paul Gerald (Jerry) Roberts on June 24, 1957. Charlotte was a loving parent, a teacher in ISD 196, and a passionate lover of dogs and horses. Charlotte is preceded in death by her husband Jerry, her parents, and her brother Tom. She is survived by her children, Patty Vasquez (Ruben), Martha Hoyt (Chris), David Roberts, Susan Gunderson (Kent); her grandchildren, Ethan and Alec (Surbhi) Moore, Breanna Vasquez, Mathew, Trevor (Kim), and Sam Hoyt, Erik and Molly Gunderson; her great-granddaughter, Adeline Hoyt; her sister, Elsa Greene; and her beloved cat, Mocha. Charlotte will be buried at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on Dec. 16, 2020. In accordance with current Covid-19 restrictions, attendance at her graveside service is limited to immediate family. Funeral arrangements are by Washburn-McGreavy Funeral Chapels (612-721-1651). Memorial donations are preferred to the Animal Humane Society, 845 Meadow Lane North, Golden Valley, MN 55422. “You have been spotted, and when you and your special friends finally meet, you cling together in joyous reunion, never to be parted again. The happy kisses rain upon your face; your hands again caress the beloved heads, and you look once more into the trusting eyes of your pets, so long gone from your life, but never absent from your heart. Then you cross the rainbow bridge together...”
