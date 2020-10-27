Charlotte Ann Hemauer (nee Lemke), 75, gained her wings on October 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at her home in Farmington, MN. Char fought a courageous 7-year battle with PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy), a cruel and debilitating disease. Char grew up in and began her twenty-five year practice as a Dental Hygienist in Wisconsin and then in Colorado when her marriage to David Hemauer led them to Pagosa Springs where she brought innovation and grace to the local dental office as the first dental hygienist in the county. In 2006 Char and Dave retired to Farmington to enjoy time with their growing family and soon-to-be acquired friends on Mille Lacs Lake. Char is survived by her husband of 41 years David Hemauer, their son Dustin (Katie) Hemauer, granddaughters Aubree and Charlee Hemauer; her first husband David Lythjohan, their children Tami (Garry) Minor, grandsons Derek and Hunter Minor, great-grandson Harrison Minor; Scott (Jean) Lythjohan, granddaughter Miranda Lythjohan; many other family and friends. She was proceeded in death by her parents Herbert and Bernice Lemke. A private family service was held with the hope of a spring 2021 Celebration of Life at Highview Christiania Lutheran Church, Farmington. Expressions of love and condolences may be sent to Dave Hemauer, 1346 200th St. West, Farmington, MN 55024. Donations to further the research of this rare and incurable PSP Disease can be made in Char’s name at: psp.org/iwanttohelp/ways-to-give/
