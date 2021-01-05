Charles Leroy Patterson

Patterson, Charles Leroy age 77 of St. Louis Park, passed away January 1st, 2021. Preceded in death by loving parents Jim & Connie; brother Jim, and son Shaun. Survived by his wife, Yonye; children, Mike (Raylin), Stefan (Sheryl), Corey (Amy) and Greg Patterson; grandchildren, Alex, Zac, Jake, Spenser, Autumn, Austin and Hanna; brothers, Arthur and Joseph; many nieces and nephews. Charles was born in St. Louis Park, MN. He married Yonye in 1975. He worked at Northwestern Bell as a Telecommunications System repair technician for many years. He enjoyed making wine and studying the family history in his spare time. Visitation from 11 AM-1 PM Friday January 8th, 2021 at White Funeral Home in Lakeville. Burial will follow at Lakewood Cemetery. Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.