Charles “Charlie” Frederick Maus, Jr., of Apple Valley, a loved and respected father, grandfather and brother, age 81, passed away Dec. 19, 2020, due to complications from Covid-19. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles (Sr.) and Lillian. Charlie was originally from St. Louis, graduated from Washington University in 1962, and had a career in wholesale management. He was known for his many civic contributions and volunteerism activities in the Apple Valley community, including 2017 Senior Volunteer of the Year, Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission member, and Senior Center member. He had also been active with scouting and coaching soccer. Charlie enjoyed a passion for fishing year-round, spending time with his family and friends as well as traveling. He is survived by his four sons, Jeffrey, David, Jonathan and Daniel, and his three granddaughters, Charlotte and twins, Cassandra and Allison in addition to his siblings, Robert, Eugene, and Patricia (Maus) Moiser as well as many other longtime close friends. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be scheduled in late 2021. Memorial donations, in his name, can be made via check, to Feed My Starving Children and sent via USPS to 401 93rd Ave NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55433.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.