Charles A. “Chuck” Proshek, age 74, of Burnsville, MN passed away on September 2, 2021. Chuck was born October 11, 1946, to Dorothy and Louis Proshek. He was raised in LeSueur, MN and spent his 45-year career as a Quality Engineer with Lockheed Martin. Chuck always made sure that family came first and taught his kids to do the same. To his kids, and many of their friends, he was affectionately known as the Big Kahuna, or just ‘Big’. Chuck was a wonderful friend to many, and he seemed to know someone everywhere he went. He was not a man of many words, but his quick wit, humor and intellect always led to good conversation. In his youth, Chuck was very active and successful in sports. He loved spending time watching his kids’ and grandkids’ sports and activities. Chuck’s love for hunting began with his father, then with his good friends and later teaching his sons to hunt and enjoy the outdoors. He played softball as an adult for many years, which led to a team of forever family friends and campers. Chuck cherished time with the family (and sometimes, quietly alone) at the cabin in Emily, MN. He was preceded in death by his brother Jim Proshek, and brother-in-law Don Haberer. Chuck is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara; children Anne (Jim) Helmer, Andy (Amy) Proshek, Adam (Sue) Proshek, and Alissa (Brian) Boroff; grandchildren Emily (Logan Sotona), Joey, and Jacob Helmer, Connor and Makenna Proshek, Nick and Erin Proshek, Stella and Charlie Boroff; and great-grandchildren Dawson and Evie Sotona. Also survived by his sister, Pat Haberer; In-Laws Jackie Proshek, Marilyn (John) VanBockel, Doug Sinclair, and Roger Sinclair (Steve Nelson); many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Special thank you to the team at Allina Health Hospice Foundation for the care and support to Chuck and the family, especially Katie, Suzanne, Kim, and Coren. Memorials preferred to Allina Health Hospice Foundation, 3915 Golden Valley Rd, Minneapolis, MN 55422 https://donate.allina.com/foundation-web-sites/hosp/support-allina-health-hospice-foundation or Minnesota Chapter of the National Kidney Foundation, 1970 Oakcrest Avenue Suite 208, Saint Paul, MN 55113. www.kidney.org/donate Visitation will be on Saturday September 18, 2021, from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM, followed by a Memorial Service from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at White Funeral Home, 14560 Pennock Ave, Apple Valley, MN. There will be a gathering for family and friends immediately following the service at the Apple Valley American Legion Post 1776, 14521 Granada Ave, Apple Valley, MN. Private burial at Lebanon Cemetery in Apple Valley, MN. Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Apple Valley 952-432-2001
