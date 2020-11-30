Charlene Weatherly

11/1/1944 - 11/24/2018 Charlene loved sports, cows (anything farm), animals, beet pickles, Democrats, cooking for a crowd, her friends, and most of all, her Grand babies. For many years, she was the secretary (first person to greet you) at Diamond Path Elementary in Apple Valley, MN. Char grew up in Cannon Falls, MN and considered it home, even after living many years in Rosemount and in Countryview Estates in Farmington. She is missed by 4 Grandchildren, 5 Great-grandchildren, many friends including Debbie, Susan, Barb, Dort and Ann. No services per her request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.