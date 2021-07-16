Chad David Maatta, age 54, of Farmington, MN, passed peacefully on June 4, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. A time of gathering will be on Saturday, July 24, from 11:30 am - 1:30 pm, with a celebration of life at 1:30 pm, followed by a light lunch, all at the Holiday Inn, 20800 Kenrick Avenue, Lakeville, MN. Family asking for masks to be worn due to the health of several family members. Family invites everyone to stop by Lakefront Park, 5000 Kop Parkway, Prior Lake, to see the bench donated in Chad’s name, after the luncheon. Forever loved by wife, Tristin; children, Maxx, Kyla; mother, Dianne; siblings, Craig (Holly), Stacey (Todd) Engstrom; other relatives and friends. Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation proudly cared for the Maatta family. BallardSunderFuneral.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.