Chad David Maatta

Chad D. Maatta, 54, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was at home surrounded by loved ones. Chad was born on May 21, 1966, to William “Bill” and Dianne (Nolte) Maatta, in Mpls., MN. He grew up in Brooklyn Center, MN and graduated from Anoka Senior High in 1984. His nickname was the Mad Hatter; he purchased and wore a black top hat in his final weeks. He married Tristin LeRoy in 1993, and they lived in Farmington, MN where they raised their two children. Chad worked for the City of Prior Lake for 26 years in the Parks Dept. He took great pride in his work and used his artistic abilities to create logos on the hill for Lakefront Days, and many other projects within the city. In his free time, Chad enjoyed camping, woodworking, superheroes, music and especially family time. Preceded in death by his father, William “Bill” Maatta. Survived by his wife of 27 years, Tristin (LeRoy) Maatta; children Maxx and Kyla; mother Dianne (Nolte) Maatta; siblings Craig (Holly) Maatta, Stacey (Todd) Engstrom, nieces and nephews and many other family and friends. Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
