Carolyn Nelson

Nelson, Carolyn R.(Swenson)Age 76, of Farmington, MN. Passed away May 16, 2021. Born July 13, 1944 in Slayton, MN and grew up on the family farm near Storden, MN. Longtime elementary school teacher in the Farmington school district. Preceded in death by beloved husband Vance E. Nelson. Also preceded in death by parents Neal and Lillian (Larson) Swenson of Storden, MN, brother Neal Swenson, Jr., and sister- in- law Donna Swenson. Survived by brothers Lyle (Lucy) Swenson, Robert (Sonja) Swenson, Mike (Jan) Swenson, Sister Lucille (Kenneth) Peterson, and sister- in- law Ardelle Swenson. Also survived by her stepchildren, Daniel (Susanne) Nelson, Kimberly Nelson (Maynard Vinge), Bradley Nelson, and Kevin (Lisa) Nelson, as well as seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Funeral Service was Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 11am with visitation one hour prior to service, at Farmington Lutheran Church, 20600 Akin Rd, Farmington, MN 55024. Interment Farmington Lutheran Cemetery following the service and luncheon. www.whitefuneralhomes.com 651-463-7374
