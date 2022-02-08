Carole Ann Kerl (Nee Lohr) passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 30, 2022 in her Lakeville home at the age of 84.
Preceded in death by parents Erv and Flo Lohr; siblings Ron (Arlene), Barb, Norm, Pat, and Larry; nieces Kelly and Darcy; nephew Jimmy Stanley; sister-in-law Sue.
Survived by her daughter Kerry DePalma; grandson Angelo DePalma; siblings Dale, Linda (Mark) Dalsin, Jim (Lin Lyon), and Deb; many nieces and nephews and countless friends.
Carole moved to Minnesota in 1966 from Cincinnati (Mt. Healthy), OH. She proudly worked for Pillsbury for over 35 years, making lifelong friends there during her tenure.
Speaking of friends, Carole could make a friend wherever she went; she never met a stranger. She was as loyal as they come - she remained best friends with her childhood friend, Elaine, for over 75 years. And who wouldn't want to remain friends with Carole? She loved an adventure! She enjoyed traveling to places such as Italy, Ireland, Scotland, New Zealand, Australia, and Tasmania. She liked to sail and cherished her annual sailing trips for nearly 40 years with the same group of friends. They traveled to the Apostle Islands of Lake Superior, the San Juan Island of Washington, the gulf Islands of British Columbia, and the Caribbean and British Virgin Islands, just to name some of her favorites. As a natural storyteller, she loved sharing her tales of travel back home with family and friends.
She didn't have to leave home to have fun, though. She was a voracious reader, loved going to local theaters, enjoyed good scotch, adored old movies, was a longtime Vikings season ticket holder (although she was rooting for the Bengals this year), and for about 30 years she hosted her legendary annual Lakeville Pan-O-Prog Parade Party where anyone and everyone was invited and welcomed with open arms and a cold beer.
Her family will miss singing old country and gospel songs with her in the kitchen (she was a card-carrying member of the Johnny Mathis Fan Club) and listening to her stories about growing up in Mt. Healthy, often ending in fits of silent laughter.
Carole was a powerful presence that you couldn't help but be drawn to. She could command a room with her charm and was the true definition of "the life of a party." She was everyone's friend, and anyone who has been lucky enough to be in her orbit has a story to tell of her kindness and generosity. As much as she loved her friends and family, at the end of the day, Carole's world was her daughter and her grandson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wags & Whiskers Animal Rescue wagsmn.org/donate
A service will be held on Saturday, February 12th at 3pm at Sunset Funeral Home, 2250 St. Anthony Blvd. NE, Minneapolis. Visitation from 1:30-3pm.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.