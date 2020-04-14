Carol Lietzau, age 75 of Burnsville passed away unexpectedly on April 9, 2020. Survived by her husband of 57 years, Lyle; daughter Sherry (Greg) Weber; two granddaughters, Amanda (Blake) Fitzgerald, Alyssa Weber, and one great-grandson, Jordan Fitzgerald; sister Ruth Miller of Cross, SC, and sister-in-law, Betty Thurston. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Jennie Thurston; sisters, Donna Shubert, Selma Malecek, Janette Negen, and Mary Breems; and brother David Thurston. Carol enjoyed baking, reading, and spending time with family. Carol’s pride and joy were her two granddaughters and her new great-grandson. Per her wishes, a formal service will not be held.
