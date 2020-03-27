Carol Catherine Lightfoot

Carol Lightfoot passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Monday, March 23, 2020 at her home at the age of 69. Carol Catherine (Steinmetz) Lightfoot was born July 24, 1950 to Silverius and Lucille (Radermacher) Steinmetz in Farmington, Minnesota. She spent her younger years in the New Market/Lakeville area. Carol met Dwight Lightfoot and they were married in 1967. In 1976, Carol and Dwight moved their small family to the Pine City area. Carol enjoyed living and working on the family farm. The family grew to six children; as a very busy mother she always had time for 4-H. Her involvement in 4-H spanned many years and she held many different roles. Later, she was employed as an administrative assistant for the Pine City School District’s Early Childhood Family Education and Community Education. She enjoyed her time with the children and their parents. She touched many lives while working for ECFE; retiring after 20+ years. After retirement, she worked in her vegetable and flower gardens, spent time baking and reading. Carol was the most selfless, thoughtful and loving wife, mom, grandma and great-grandma anyone could want. A constant through her life was her family; they always came first. Carol loved family gatherings and always made your favorite cake for your birthday. She enjoyed baking and cooking; one of her specialties was potato salad. There was always plenty of food at her holiday celebrations. Her family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to Fairview Hospice for their kindness and compassion for Carol and our family. Carol is survived by her loving husband and best friend Dwight Lightfoot of Pine City; children Brenda (Peter) Belland of Stansbury Park, Utah, David Lightfoot of Forest Lake, Bonnie (Scotty Steele) Lightfoot of Osseo, Angie (Randy) Allee of Forest Lake, Amy (Kirk Lindahl) Lightfoot of Cambridge and Crystal (Rodney) Jean of Blaine; grandchildren Jennifer, Calvin, John Clair, Makala, Lindsay, Tim, Gabbie, Nadine, Elliott and Maxwell; great-grandchildren Ariana, Kendall and Jasper; sister Nancy Hrdlicka; sister-in-law Patricia Schamens; many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Silverius and Lucille Steinmetz; father-in-law and mother-in-law Arthur and Lorraine Lightfoot; brother-in-law James Lightfoot. A private family funeral was held for Carol at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City. The interment took place in Hilltop Cemetery, Pine City. Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
