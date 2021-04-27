Carol Ann Benolkin

Carol A. Benolkin, age 75, passed away on April 2, 2021. Preceded in death by her parents, Raphael and Ann Giles. Carol is survived by her husband of 41 years, Lavain Benolkin; two sons, Jason and Justin (Sarah Lonning), and grandson Bentley; five siblings and many loving friends. Carol was a beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend. Per her request, no services will be held, but later in the year a memorial will be held with friends and family. Carol was a long time resident of Lakeville, MN, where she graduated from high school in 1965. Carol’s early life involved helping to raise her five siblings. This care she had for her siblings extended to her own children who she loved immensely. She had many friends that went back many years and just as many that knew her more recently. Carol loved chatting with her friends, and could turn any small conversation into hours of laughter. Her family and friends will miss her tremendously but will always remember the love, laughter, and joy she brought to their lives.
