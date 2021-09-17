Carol A. Klotter, age 77 of Farmington, passed away peacefully at her home with family by her side on September 10, 2021. Carol is preceded in death by her son, Gregory; parents, Irvin and Anne Freeberg. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Jim; children, Jeffery (Teresa), Andrew, Theodore “Ted” (s/o Rachel), and Katrina “Kate” (Daniel) Stanchfield; grandchildren, Harli, Andrea, Derek (Elizabeth), Carina, and Nick; great-grandchildren, Logan and Stella; brother, Conrad (Mary Rae) Freeberg, also by other relatives, and many friends. Mass of Christian Burial was 11 AM Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 at the Church of St. Michaels, 22120 Denmark Ave., Farmington, with a gathering of family and friends starting at 9:30 AM. Interment, St. Michael’s Cemetery. Luncheon served at St. Michael’s Catholic Church following the interment at St. Michael’s Cemetery. ‘Carol’s greatest Love was to be with her Family and Friends.’ White Funeral Home Farmngton 651-463-7373 Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
