April 24, 1939- July 15, 2020 Carol A. Johnston (LaMotte) of Farmington, formerly of Eagan, died peacefully in her sleep on July 15th. She is survived by daughter Suzie (Rocky) Youngberg, son Pat (Cindy) Johnston, daughter Sharon Hansen, brother Ron (Elaine) LaMotte, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. We want to thank everyone at Trinity Terrace nursing home in Farmington for all their kindness, compassion, and taking such good care of our mom these past few years. We will have a private family ceremony at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.