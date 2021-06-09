Thank you! We would like to thank all of the truly wonderful people who came out to Dakota City in Farmington for our Mom’s/Grandma’s Celebration of Life on June 6th. It was an honor to finally give Rosemary a beautiful memorial. We were overwhelmed with all of the love and support. God Bless! The Family of Rosemary Swedin
