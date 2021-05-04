Thank you! To the family and many friends of the late ALBERT ZWEBER We wish to express our sincerest gratitude for all the kindness, support, and condolences we have received over the past weeks. Special thanks and appreciation to Father Wilson of All Saints Church in Lakeville, Father VanDenBroeke of St. Nicholas Church in New Market, as well as the organist, cantor, and videographer, the caring staff at Mala Strana, Moments Hospice, Jim and Jodi Muelken, Mike and Adam of White Funeral Home and our nieces, Wendy, Gail & Amy. Also, thank you to everyone who sent cards and flowers, brought food, and helped us in any way. It was all so very much appreciated. Aurea Zweber and all the family
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.