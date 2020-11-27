Bruce R. Kuehn

Kuehn, Bruce R., age 80 of Minneapolis formally of Lakeville, passed away November 20, 2020. Preceded in death by brother, Keith Kuehn. Survived by wife, Carol; children, Dan (Dana), Evie (Jon) Gilbertson and Vicki (Ken) Kuehn-Larson; 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; siblings, Diane Lee, Lyle Kuehn and Sally DeGroot. Private Funeral Service will be held at Lake of the Isles Lutheran Church, 2020 W. Lake of the Isles Pkwy, Minneapolis, MN. Interment, Lakeville Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Lake of the Isles Lutheran Church. White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723 www.whitefuneralhomes.com
