Bruce "Louie" Edward Emond

Bruce Edward Emond “Louie” age 75 of Lakeville, passed away on August 28, 2021. Bruce was born on November 2, 1945 in Minneapolis, MN to Louis and Dorothy (Pomeroy) Emond. He was a 1963 graduate of Lakeville High School. In his younger years he liked playing softball and golf. He was a sports fanatic watching and following many different sports. He was a member of the “Breakfast Club” a group of men that would meet at the Buck Board restaurant in the early mornings. Bruce is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Dorothy. He is survived by his brothers, Jim (Mary) and David Emond; nieces and nephew, Michelle (Art) Wolfe, Jim (Beth) Emond, and Renee (Gumaro) Sanchez, also by great nieces and nephews, other family and many friends. Celebration of Life will be held 2 PM Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at the White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Tr., (Hwy 50) Lakeville (952-469-2723) with a gathering of family and friends starting at 12 PM. Interment, All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Lakeville. Online Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723
