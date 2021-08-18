Brian Stevens

Stevens, Brian age 63 of Lakeville, passed away peacefully at his home with family at his side on August 13, 2021 after a courageous 21 month battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Brian was a 1977 graduate of New Prague High School and worked as a salesman at Boyer Trucks for 30 years. During his time at Boyer, Brian engaged easily with his clients, made many friends and always knew the trucks he sold; routinely commenting to Lori, “I sold that one’ as they passed by a truck on the road. He was proud of the work he did, but always humble. He carried that humbleness through every aspect of his life. Brian was an avid softball player and played for over 30 years, including several seasons with his sons. He was a passionate Minnesota sports fan, cheering on the Wild, Twins, Vikings and Gophers, regardless of the outcome. Brian loved the outdoors. He enjoyed sitting by Lori’s side just about anywhere, but most frequently on their deck overlooking their garden. Away from home, he enjoyed boating, golfing, fishing - especially his guys only fishing trips with his sons and friends, or spending time at the lake near Hayward, WI. He truly lived life to the fullest. Always the first one up in the morning and ready to lend a helping hand; he never wanted to sit still. He loved meeting new people, he made friends wherever he went, and was never a stranger to anyone. Brian was an inspiration to so many throughout his life, showing constant strength, kindness, dedication, optimism and grace; Brian was a warrior, even in the face of his diagnosis and illness. We would like to extend our gratitude to the Mayo Clinic staff in Rochester and New Prague for their care during Brian’s heroic battle. Brian is preceded in death by his parents, Del and Mary Stevens and infant brother, Wesley. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Lori (Doesken); sons, Mike (Kelly), Brian “BJ” (Jessica), and Joe (Katie); grandchildren, Tyler, Carter, Chase, Luke, Lilly, and Elli; siblings, Hal (Kathy), and Chris (Rick) Peterson, also by many nieces, nephews, other family, and many friends. Celebration of Brian’s Life will be held at 7 PM Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at the White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood TR., Lakeville (952-469-2723) with a gathering of family and friends starting at 5 PM. If you are curious about Brian’s journey, please visit his journal at https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/brianstevens22/journal. Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723
