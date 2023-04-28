Bonnie Lindquist

Bonnie Lindquist, age 82 of Webster, passed away Thursday afternoon, April 27, 2023, at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis with her family by her side.

Bonnie Corinne (Larson) Lindquist was born October 21, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois, to Sidney and Laura (Pundsness) Larson. She was raised in Minneapolis and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1958. She attended St. Olaf College and Stanford University before receiving her bachelor's degree in mathematics from the University of Minnesota in 1962. In 1963, Bonnie married John Lindquist and they moved to Eagan, where they had their three children. In 1974, the couple made their home at Sky Harbor Airpark in Webster. After their children were all in school, Bonnie made a career as a grocery buyer for Fairway Foods, then Holiday Companies, and finally Nash-Finch. John passed away in 1995, and Bonnie retired on 04-05-06 (she liked to say it this way) after 30 years in her profession. On June 9, 2007, Bonnie married Donald Eide, and they continued to reside at Sky Harbor Airpark.

