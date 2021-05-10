Bonnie Lee Edmonson

Bonnie Lee (Duoos) Edmonson was born September 16, 1943 in Grantsburg, Wisconsin. She grew up in Minneapolis and moved to Richfield as a teen where she met the love of her life, Dave, in high school. They were married in 1962 at Oliver Presbyterian Church and moved to Apple Valley. She briefly worked as an LPN before staying home to raise six children. In 1988, they moved to Eagan. Bonnie was active in church and La Leche League, and enjoyed home design and decor as well as gardening. She died peacefully in her sleep while her family serenaded her with hymns, following a battle with myotonic dystrophy and dementia on May 4, 2021. Bonnie’s life was about Love of the Lord, and her beloved family. She suffered many health problems, but when she was with her family her face beamed and her eyes lit up with love. Her friends loved her so, as she was so compassionate. She is preceded in death by her parents Einar and Ardys Duoos. She is mourned by her beloved husband of 59 years, Dave Edmonson; brother Daniel (Peggy) Duoos; children Christopher (Pamela) Edmonson, Rebecca (Anthony) Brown, Jeremy (Lainie) Edmonson, Heidi (Jeremy Bierlein) Edmonson, Timothy (Susie) Edmonson, Jonathan (Nicki) Edmonson; 16 grandchildren (and three step-grandchildren); five great-grandchildren and numerous extended family and friends. Memorial service to be held at Constance Free Church in Andover.
