Bonnie June Stapf (nee Tonsager), 84 of Farmington, MN and Davenport, FL, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on May 11, 2022.
Bonnie was born June 4, 1937 to Palmer and Velma Tonsager. She grew up in Farmington, MN, where she met and later would marry the love of her life, Myron. In their over 61 years of marriage, they built a home, raised three children, and built a company where she was a real estate broker. In their retirement years, they spent most winters in Florida with good friends, enjoyed their social club, traveling around the world and golf outings.
Bonnie loved to cook. There wasn't a recipe or kitchen gadget she didn't have. She was a gracious and frequent hostess, throwing great parties and warm family gatherings. She was a die-hard Vikings fan - usually. She was vibrant and fearless, and she loved to laugh and spend time with her people. After a debilitating stroke five years ago, her only complaint was that she could no longer go dancing.
Bonnie is survived by her beloved husband Myron, daughters Lisa Thostenson (Mark) and Stacy Fleming (Brian) and son Darin Stapf, six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and her special dog MeToo and cat Sammie.
A Celebration of Life will be held open house style at Celt's Pub in Farmington on Thursday, July 7th from 4-7pm. Feel free to wear purple, orange or green, and bring stories or photos to share.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family. A scholarship to St. Paul College Culinary Arts cooking school is planned.
