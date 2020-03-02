Bonnie E. Olson

Olson, Bonnie E. (Benjamin), age 75 of Lakeville, MN. Went home to heaven on Feb. 27, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on July 9, 1944 in Altus, Oklahoma. Waiting for her in heaven were her parents Richard and Winifred, sister Linda and brother Dean Benjamin. She is survived by husband of 50 years, William, daughter Kathy Oehlerking (Lonny), daughter Colleen, and son William. Brother Barry Benjamin and Neal Benjamin (Kathy), brother-in-law Lanny Olson, sister-in-law Becky Hofer (Darwin), granddaughters Mackenzie and Maggie Oehlerking. Along with nieces, nephews and many very special friends. Celebration of life will be Thursday, March 5, 2020. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 9:30 AM with a service following at 10:30 AM the service will be at Hosanna Chapel, 9600 163rd St. W. Lakeville, MN. (Door 5) Bonnie’s favorite color was purple, please wear purple in honor of her. Interment, Fort Snelling National Cemetery. White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-432-2001 Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
