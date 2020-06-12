Beveryl Jean (Smith) Chang

(May 1935 - June 2020) Beverly Chang, age 85, formerly of Burnsville, passed away at the Minnesota Masonic Home on June 9, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Edward (Ed); parents, Thelma (Kleyn) and Lester Smith and siblings, Glenn and Janet. She is survived by and will be greatly missed by children, Cynthia (Timothy) Reidy and Steve (Stephanie) Chang; grandchildren, Erin and Quin Reidy and Katie, Daniel, Patrick and Meghan Chang and sister, Ann. Bev was a loving wife and mother with a strong independent spirit. She was born in Fargo, ND and met Ed while studying at Macalaster College in St. Paul, MN. She loved her pets, enjoyed flowers, wildlife (especially cardinals & hawks) and supporting the various travel, sports and other pursuits of her children. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the extraordinary staff at the Minnesota Masonic Home. Due to health and safety concerns around Covid-19, there will be no funeral services at this time. Online condolences at: https://cremationsocietyofmn.com/
