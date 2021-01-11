Beverly Ann Carlisano, age 81, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 28, 2020, surrounded by her family at her daughter’s home. Bev (Mom, “Toots,” Aunt Bev, GMA, GG) was born April 10, 1939, the only girl of three children born to Arnold and Emma (Yauger) Dahl of Austin, MN. After graduating from Austin High School, she backpacked through Europe and returned to Minnesota to attend Hamline University. She fully enjoyed her year of college, and left Hamline having created the most expensive pottery Arnold ever owned. Bev moved to Los Angeles, California where she became a secretary at IBM and met the love of her life, Joseph Carlisano. From that day on, she was Joe’s ultimate executive assistant, partner, supporter, and promoter. When they married, she became an instant mother to three small children (Joey, Lisa and Patti). Their family soon grew to include Michael and Chris. Bev’s organizational talents were evident as she effortlessly ran the Carlisano household - raising five kids, managing the finances, spearheading multiple cross country moves in support of job relocations, all while ensuring the family dinner was ready when Joe came home each night. Bev dedicated her life to her family and friends. She was their trusted advisor, always knowing what was going on and what to say. She adored her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and cherished her life-long friendships, particularly with the “Apple Valley Gang.” She was the ultimate party-planner and hostess, with the ability to make everyone feel welcome at the Carlisano table. She was the finest sous chef Joe could ask for, and there was no chance of anyone going hungry in her home - except maybe herself. She never sat down and was always asking if she could get you something. She seemed to survive on chips and salsa, a glass of white wine and the energy of her guests. Bev will be missed, forever loved and never forgotten. She was preceded in death by son Joseph Carlisano Jr., husband Joseph Carlisano Sr., parents Arnold and Emma Dahl, and brother Dick Dahl and is survived by her children Lisa (Gregg Smith) Carlisano, Patricia (Robin Ritchie) Carlisano, Michael (Teri) Carlisano, Chris (Jim) Kaufenberg; grandchildren Elizabeth, Nicole, Olivia, Dominic, Celia and Isabel; great-grandchildren Hailey and Madison; and sibling Dale (Mary Jo) Dahl. A celebration of life will be planned at a later time. Memorials preferred to a local food shelf.
