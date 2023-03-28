Bethany Kay DeMaster

Bethany Kay DeMaster passed away into the loving arms of God on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the age of 46.

She was the light of her family. She loved people and her gift was bringing joy to others. Her smile and laugh were infectious to those around her. She touched the lives of many and was loved very deeply by friends and family.

