Bethany Kay DeMaster passed away into the loving arms of God on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the age of 46.
She was the light of her family. She loved people and her gift was bringing joy to others. Her smile and laugh were infectious to those around her. She touched the lives of many and was loved very deeply by friends and family.
She was bright and intelligent, having graduated from Apple Valley High School in 1995. She attended St. Paul College for Medical Coding and Winona State University where she received her Paralegal degree.
She was survived by her parents Janice and Bernard DeMaster; sisters Marilynn (Bob) Brotzel, Michelle (Brian) Schmidt, Wanda (John) Kasel, Julene (Shawn) Kringstad; and brother Benjamin (Heather) DeMaster. She was a proud aunt to 10 nieces and nephews: Paul Brotzel and Hannah (Logan) LeClair, Rachel and Lauren Schmidt, Kristen, Elizabeth and Ashley Kasel, Isaac and Brycen DeMaster, and Charlie Kringstad, her loving Godson.
Bethany's Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 31st at the Church of the Risen Savior, 1501 E County Road 42, Burnsville, MN with visitation one hour prior to the service. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 30th from 5-8 PM at White Funeral Homes, 12804 Nicollet Ave. S., Burnsville, MN. Interment will be at All Saints Catholic Cemetery at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Spina Bifida Association.
