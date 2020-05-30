Bernice Witter, age 96, of Rosemount entered heaven on May 27, 2020. Born in Arlington, Minnesota on September 28, 1923. Preceded in death by her husband of forty-nine years Harold Witter and also many other loved ones. She retired from a dental office as a bookkeeper. After retirement she moved to a hobby farm where her and her husband could pursue their love of gardening. She is survived by her three daughters; Lynn Thompson, Cheryl McGown, and Julie (Bob) Brauninger, six grandchildren; Jeff Thompson, Michael (Deanne) Thompson, Dan Thompson, Laurie (John) Halterman, Emily (Josh) Shumaker, Anna Brauninger, and five great grandchildren. A private graveside funeral service is Tuesday June 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.