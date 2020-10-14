Bernice Louise Pahl Jensen, age 91 was born June 26, 1929 in St. Mary’s hospital of Minneapolis. She passed away peacefully in her sleep October 7, 2020 in her apartment at HighView Hills Sr. Living Residence in Lakeville, MN. Bernice and family farmed in New Market and Farmington. Bernice is preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her beloved toddler son Bernard (Bernie); her parents, Theodore and Lorraine Pahl; her siblings, Sister Kenneth Pahl, Frank Pahl, LaWanda Pahl Keller, Joe Pahl; and in-laws, Jim and Ruth Jensen, Tonete and Vern Jensen, Larry Lawrence. She is survived by 10 children: Jane (Kirby) Smith, Ken (Patti) Jensen, Doris (Steve) Wilson, Bev (Bruce) Rydeen, Jerry Jensen, Sarah (Jack) Matasosky, Mary (Gary) Morgan, Willy (Pam Siple) Jensen, Tom (Lori) Jensen, Kate (Eric) Herness. Bernice is also survived by 17 grandchildren: Zack Jensen, Michael Jensen, Jonathon Jensen, Amy Sagastume, Nicole Preston, Marc Wilson, Brian Rydeen, Brenda Miller, Tasha Johnson, Keith Jensen, Jackson Matasosky, Brian Morgan, Samantha Morgan, Lindsay Kupich, Kelsey Jensen, Hans Herness and Heidi Hanson. Bernice is survived by 27 great grandchildren; her siblings, Gwen Lawerence, John (Deb): siblings in law Donna Pahl, Ray Keller, Jean Pahl, Camilla (Stan) Lilly; many nieces and nephews as well as many long time friends. A Memorial Visitation, Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life ceremony will be held in June of 2021. A more complete obituary will be posted as details are finalized. God bless you and keep you, Mom, until we meet again. We thank God for giving us a wonderful mom. We are forever grateful! Bye Mom, Love, Your kids. Memorial contributions may be made to All Saints Catholic Church. Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723
