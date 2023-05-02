Bernice L. Jorgenson

Bernice Lena Jorgenson, age 88 of Faribault, passed away May 1, 2023 peacefully at home surrounded by her family.
Born October 16, 1934 in Walcott township, MN. Daughter of Peter and Ella Thibodeau. She married the love of her life Ansel Jorgenson July 8, 1955.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers and sister.
Bernice was a 1952 graduate of Medford High School. She worked for 14 years for the Lakeville school district and "retired" from the Farmington school district in 1993. She was a bookkeeper for 6 years in Prior Lake and retired again in 2004 to become a full time Grandma.
She loved Bingo, puzzles, making greeting cards, growing flowers and "keeping her family in tow." She was proud to be part of the Women's Health initiative group and received a Gold Medal for 20 years of service in 2016, helping women around the world to have a better life.
She is survived by sons, Conrad (Lisa) and Daniel (Susan); daughters, Elisabeth (Tim) Lien and Faith (Rob) Branham; grandsons, Jimmie, Jake, Sam, Jesse, Matt, Andrew and Robbie; granddaughters, Allee, Julie, Nikki, Sadey, Amber and Lexie; great-grandchildren, Penelope, Violet, Sebastian, Daisy Mae, Bentley, Phoebe, Aria; sister, Dorothy Guentzel; and many treasured nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory, Faribault with Rev. Hal Rex Longshore officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 8, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home and continue Tuesday from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M.
