Bernice L. Jorgenson

Bernice Lena Jorgenson, age 88 of Faribault, passed away May 1, 2023 peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

Born October 16, 1934 in Walcott township, MN. Daughter of Peter and Ella Thibodeau. She married the love of her life Ansel Jorgenson July 8, 1955.

