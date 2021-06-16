Jensen, Bernice L., age 91 of Lakeville, passed away October 7, 2020. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life ceremony will be held 11:30 AM Thursday, June 24, 2021 at All Saints Catholic Church, 19795 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville. Visitation from 9-11 AM at White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Tr., Lakeville (952-469-2723) prior to service at church. Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723
