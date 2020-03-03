Age 60 of Eagan, passed away on Feb. 29, 2020 surrounded by his family. Preceded in death by his father, Richard. Survived by his wife of 28 years, Sharon; children, Ariel (Chris) Neu, John (Kristiana) and Christine (Adam) Harding; grandchildren, Emma, Kyla, Demelza, Charlotte and Zander; mother, Joan Savage; brothers, Jerry Savage, Matthew (Cathy) Savage and Dwayne (Tracey) Moore; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation from 4-7pm on Fri., March 13, 2020 at Henry W. Anderson Mortuary, 14850 Garrett Ave., Apple Valley. Memorial Service at 11am on Sat., March 14, 2020 at South Suburban Evangelical Free Church, 12600 Johnny Cake Ridge Rd., Apple Valley, with visitation one hour prior. Interment Pleasant View Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to N.C. Little Hospice (www.littlehospice.org) or MN Fairview Hospice Foundation (https://www.fairview.org/giving). Henry W. Anderson (952) 432-2331 www.henrywanderson.com
