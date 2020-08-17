Sister-Wife-Mother-Grandmother-Great Grandmother October 3, 1937- August 13, 2020 Mom passed away after a courageous seven-year battle with multiple myeloma. She was tough as nails and fought a good fight. She grew up in Minneapolis and graduated from Roosevelt High School. She married Gordon Paulson in 1956 and raised three children in Burnsville, MN. Mom did not get a driver’s license until her three cab drivers had flown the nest; she was 45 years old. In later years it was her great pleasure to help others out with rides to work, the store and particularly to church. She was a passionate Christian with a fervent love of the Lord. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Gordon; parents, Sidney Sanford and Robert and Gloria Arvidson; brothers, Roger and Mike Arvidson. Survived by son, Scott (Kristin) of Denver; daughters, Vicki Dixon of Rochester, NY and Linda Dubbels (Randy) of Faribault; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Marlys Berube (Bob), Carole Gnerer (Phil), Nancy Labo and Jean Shermock (Mike). Memorial Service at 1:00 PM Friday Aug.21 at Mercy Road Church, 12156 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.