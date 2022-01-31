Barbara Jean Cordes "Barb" (nee: Yule) age 57 of Rosemount, formerly of Farmington passed away peacefully after a courageous fight with cancer, at her home with her family at her side on January 25, 2022.
Barb was a 1982 graduate of Farmington High School.
She is preceded in death by her brother, William "Bill" Avery.
Barb is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, John; children, Katie Cordes and Alex (Amber) Amor; grandchildren, Josephine "Josie" Cordes and Amillion Amor; parents, mother, Eloda (Richard) Hansen; father, Frank (Donna) Yule; siblings, Jaki Bremer, James Yule (Pam Platt), Brenda (Greg) Stickler, Rob (Dawn) Avery, Deb (Flip) Ulrich, David (Coreen) Avery and Shanna Yule, also by many nieces, nephews other family and many friends.
Barb loved her family and especially her grandchildren, Josie and Amillion.
The Asiatic Lily was her favorite flower. Barb loved to have fun and entertain at her pool, soaking up the sun with a margarita, especially on the 4th of July. Traveling, bingo, scratch offs, and thrift shopping were some of her favorite pastimes. Barb enjoyed vacationing with her family in Zihuatanejo and Mazatlán, México.
A Celebration of Life will take place 11 AM on Saturday February 12, 2022 at the White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Tr., Lakeville (952-469-2723) with a gathering of family and friends starting at 9:30 AM. A light lunch will be served following the service. Please join the family if you're able. Casual wear and bright colors are welcomed as Barb had an effervescent personality.
A private interment will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Rosemount at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Jude Children's Hospital or Honor Flight Twin Cities.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.