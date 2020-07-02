Barbara J. King, age 79 of Faribault, MN and formerly of Lakeville, MN, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Mill City Senior Living in Faribault. Private family services will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home in Faribault on Monday, July 6, 2020. Interment will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN. Barbara Jean, the daughter of Arthur and Florence (Trader) Kennedy, was born on November 17, 1940 in Duluth, MN. She attended Duluth Central High School and graduated with the class of 1959. On June 20, 1959, she was united in marriage to Clifford King in Duluth. Barb and Cliff lived places over the years including, Duluth, MN, the Netherlands, Savannah, GA, Dover, DE, Bloomington, MN, Apple Valley, MN and Lakeville, MN. Barb stayed at home and raised their family and later worked various jobs including, Paul’s Superette and the Red Fox Tavern as a bartender and bookkeeper. She enjoyed gardening, taking pictures and was an avid stock car racing fan. Spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren was very important to Barb and she enjoyed going to all of their school functions and sporting events. Cliff preceded her in death on August 29, 2008. The family would like to thank the staff at Mill City Senior Living and Brighton Hospice for the wonderful and loving care that was extended to Barb. She is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Brian) Christensen of Apple Valley, MN and Laura (Norm) Grabinger of Faribault, MN; by four grandchildren, Staci (Levi) Poole, Tyler Christensen, Shawn Grabinger (Ashley) and Steve Grabinger; by two great-grandchildren, Marli Poole and Mallori Poole; by her brother-in-law, Burt (Kathy) King of Hudson, WI and by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Scott King; two granddaughters, Heather Christensen and Nicole King and brother, Raymond Kennedy. For online tributes and further information, please visit www.ParkerKohlFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.