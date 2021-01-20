Barbara Gehloff

Barbara Kay Gehloff, age 73, of Farmington, formerly of Waseca, died on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina. Born on February 3, 1947 in Mankato to Francis and Kathleen (Delyea) Hanf. She grew up on the family farm in Iosco Township, Waseca County. Barb attended Sacred Heart Catholic School, graduating with the class of 1965. On November 12, 1966, Barb was united in marriage to David Dean Gehloff at St. Jarlath Catholic Church in Iosco Township. Barb and Dave lived in rural Waseca County while raising their family before moving to Farmington. They shared 45 years of marriage before David passed away on September 6, 2012. Many know Barb from working alongside her husband at Dave’s Hometown Bakery in Waseca. Barb also worked at other various places throughout her career including the U of M in Waseca, Brown Printing, Trinity Hospital in Farmington and lastly retiring from Nesbit Insurance Agencies in Hastings in 2018. As a three-time cancer survivor, there is no question she was a strong woman who was kind, had patience, and a heart of gold. Because of her cancer, Barb became very active with the American Cancer Society and the local Ramble and Amble Relay for Life in Farmington from 1994-2007. She enjoyed the outdoors, flowers, birds, traveling up north, and making Christmas stockings. Barb loved spending time on the family farm she grew up on, visiting with relatives and just being with those she loved. Barb was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca. Barb is survived by her children: Rodney Gehloff of Wabasha, Troy (Vicki Proehl) Gehloff of Janesville, Davia Gehloff of Lakeville, and Wayne (Deanna) Gehloff of Red Wing; grandchildren: Josh, Cody, Jasmine, Javorey, Jada, Mallorie, Payton, Beretta, Whaylon, Paisley, Everlee, and Hailey; great-grandchildren: Ace, Lily, Sydnee, and Kylar. She is also survived by her sister, Darlene (Phil) Kukuczka of Waseca; brother-in-law, Donald (Cleora) Gehloff of Waseca; sister-in-law, Donna Lytle of Vermillion; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Preceded in death by her parents: Francis and Kathleen; husband, David; infant sister, Sharon; brother, Erick Hanf. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca with Fr. The Hoang and Msgr. Douglas Grams, Concelebrants. Interment will be in St. Jarlath Catholic Cemetery in Iosco Township. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Arrangements are being completed by Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services ~ Waseca. www.dennisfuneralhomes.com
