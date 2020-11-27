Barbara Clemens

Clemens, Barbara, age 84, passed away Nov. 18, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Patricia and Paul Hammer of Lakeville; her sister, Kay, and brother Don. Memorial Service Tuesday, December 1, 11:00 AM at White Funeral Home in Lakeville, MN. Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723
