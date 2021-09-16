A Celebration of Life Service for Barb will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 with Visitation beginning at 10 AM and the Service at 11 AM at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Road, Apple Valley, MN. Barb was born in Minneapolis and graduated from Edina High School in 1969. She met Rolf while they were working at Bachman’s and they were married on Oct. 16, 1971. They lived in Silver Bay, MN, where all four of their children were born. Apple Valley has been their home the last 32 years. Barb was involved with many activities at Shepherd of the Valley, including working as part of the Youth Ministry staff for 19 years. In 2012, Barb was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma which later led to Myelodysplastic Syndrome and Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Barb did not let cancer stop her from enjoying life and creating new memories with family. She enjoyed traveling and spending a week with family at the lake every year. She attended band concerts and sporting competitions for her six grandkids. Barb spent her final days at home surrounded by family and friends. Barb was preceded in death by her parents, Doug and Betty (Gilbert) Hansen. Barb is survived by her husband of 49 years, Rolf; children, Eric (Amy J.) Schulz, Amy Mae Schulz, Marne (Tyson) Donnelly, Carrie (Jason) Erickson; grandchildren, Cameron and Kendall Schulz, Brayden and Blake Donnelly, Mikko and Jacob Erickson; and sister, Nancy (Fred) Sunder. We know Barb would appreciate any Memorials be given to Shepherd of the Valley Children, Youth and Family Ministry or the University of Minnesota Foundation Marrow on the Move (MOTM) Research Fund.
