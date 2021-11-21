Ava Elizabeth Granger, age 17, of Eagan, MN died on November 17, 2021 from complications following surgery. Ava passed away peacefully with her family at her side and her siblings holding her hands.
Survived by her parents Anne and Bruce and siblings Owen and Gabrielle.
Ava was full of joy and had an innate ability to make a lasting connection with everyone she met. She was the light in every room and the center of her family's world. She touched countless lives and has left an indelible mark on the world.
Ava's success in life did not come without help. We would like to thank those who supported her along the journey, including Dr. Steven V. Inman of Pediatric Services, The Children's Heart Clinic, Children's Therapy Center, Eagan Knowledge Beginnings, District 196 Public Schools, and the amazing students, teachers, and staff at Eastview High School.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 11am with visitation beginning at 9 am, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 4030 Pilot Knob Rd., Eagan, MN. In lieu of flowers Memorials will be donated to Best Buddies MN or Down Syndrome Association of MN.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.