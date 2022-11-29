Aurea (Eischens) Zweber

Aurea (Eischens) Zweber, age 90 of rural Lakeville, entered eternal life on November 26, 2022, with her loving family by her side.

Aurea was born on October 27, 1932 to Adam and Ruth (Beckius) Eischens on their farm in Helena Township. She attended St. Benedict country school for one year where she learned to speak English and then went to St. Wenceslaus Catholic School in New Prague. She graduated from New Prague High School in 1950. Soon after graduation, she went to work as a secretary in Minneapolis.

