Aurea (Eischens) Zweber, age 90 of rural Lakeville, entered eternal life on November 26, 2022, with her loving family by her side.
Aurea was born on October 27, 1932 to Adam and Ruth (Beckius) Eischens on their farm in Helena Township. She attended St. Benedict country school for one year where she learned to speak English and then went to St. Wenceslaus Catholic School in New Prague. She graduated from New Prague High School in 1950. Soon after graduation, she went to work as a secretary in Minneapolis.
In 1953, she met Albert Zweber at the Prom Dance Hall in St. Paul. They were married on May 5, 1956, at St. Benedict Catholic Church. The newlyweds settled on a farm in New Market Township where they worked side by side. Together they were blessed with and raised nine children and taught them the importance of faith, family, and hard work to succeed in life.
Her strength and hands were used to milk cows, drive tractors, pick rocks, pile hay and straw bales, raise and butcher chickens, tend to her garden, can, cook, bake, and sew. She took great pride in farming, but beyond being a farmer's wife who worked harder than anyone we have ever known, our mother was so much more. She will be remembered as a beautiful, classy, strong, selfless, loving, and devout Christian woman. Mom was our rock and role model; she led by example and taught us the importance of reverence for the Lord, strong values, determination and perseverance. She was an avid sports fan, especially the Minnesota Twins, an exceptional Scrabble player, a whiz at crossword puzzles, remarkably lucky at bingo, enjoyed dancing, and had a quick wit that was appreciated by all those fortunate enough to know her!
Aurea is survived by her children Christine Zweber (Gervase Langer), Carol (Bob) Stinnett, Cecilia (Dan) Smisek, Clara Porter, Cynthia Zweber, Colleen (Kevin) Leslie, Cheryl (Tracey) Friedges, Kenneth (Sara) Zweber and Carla (Todd) Spratt; all her favorite 25 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; sisters Marian Grosz, Arlene Dagnault, Alda Cosgrove, Karen Feldten and brother Gordon (Margie) Eischens; sisters-in-law Verna Eischens and Alice Blaha; Goddaughter/niece Gail Eischens-Minnick and Godson/nephew Father Allan Paul Eilen; as well as many other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Albert of 65 years on April 24, 2021, and by son-in-law Roger Jensen on November 6, 2020; parents Adam and Ruth Eischens; sisters Genevieve Eilen, Berneva Nelson, and Elaine in infancy; brothers Leonard, Harold, Myron; sisters-in-law Ann Eischens, Josephine Seurer and Dolores Deutsch and brothers-in-law Al Eilen, Don Nelson, Ed Grosz, Hank Dagnault, Don Cosgrove, Percy Feldten, Francis Zweber, and Henry Zweber.
Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 11 am at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, New Market, with Father Allan Paul Eilen officiating. Visitation will be Friday, December 2, 2022, from 4-8 pm at White Funeral Home, Lakeville, and one hour prior to the funeral at church.
