Audrey A. Rother

Rother, Audrey A., age 95 of Farmington, passed away September 19, 2021. Preceded in death by her husband, Ray; great grandson, Jamisen, and brothers, Gene and Bob. Survived by her children, Susan Hammer, Barbara (Dale) Legare, and James Rother; grandchildren, Timothy, Todd, Trisha, Tracey, Matt, Tom, and Katie; great-grandchildren, Melissa, Michael, Samantha, Ross, Julia, Mackenzie, John, Savannah, Violet, Seven Ray, Mercedes and Kenzie; great great-grandchildren, Ethan, Owen, Carter, Emily, Natalia, and Moira Audrey; brother, Glenn Twite; also by other loving relatives and friends. Memorial Mass will be held 11 AM Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Church of St. Michael, 22120 Denmark Ave., Farmington. Memorial visitation from 10-11 AM prior to the service. White Funeral Home Farmington 651-463-7374 Condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.